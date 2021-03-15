In short
Dr. Alfred Driwale, the programme manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI, says the vaccine is safe and people should not listen to the misinformation circulating on social media.
Uganda Will not Halt Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine-MOH Top story15 Mar 2021, 17:32 Comments 335 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, Prof David Sserwadda receives his first COVID-19 shot
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.