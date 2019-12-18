Joan Akello
Uganda Wins 6th Inter-Parliamentary Netball Title

18 Dec 2019, 19:50 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Sport East Africa Report
Kampala Central MP, Mohammad Nsereko celebrates with team mate after scoring a goal against Tanzania.

In short
The combination of Central Youth MP, Sarah Babirye Kityo and Kasese Woman MP, Winfred Kiiza in the shooting circle put Uganda in an early lead from the start to the end of the match.

 

