Uganda Wins Africa Sevens Rugby, Qualifies for World Cup

24 Apr 2022, 23:27 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Uganda Rugby Sevens players celebrating after winning the tournament

In short
On a pitch composed of mud due to heavy rains that poured in the morning, Coach Tolbert Onyango’s side pulled out one of the most outstanding performances to stop the Zimbabwe side and secure the championship on home soil.

 

