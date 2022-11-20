In short
The beatification of Fr Ambrozoli is the first of its kind on Ugandan soil despite the fact that the country already has a few saints listed in the Catholic Church's annals.
Uganda Witness First Beatification Fete
20 Nov 2022
A portrait of blessed Guiseppe Ambrosoli unveiled after his beatification by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda Archbishop Luigi Bianco on Sunday in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District.
In short
