Christopher Kisekka
12:30

Uganda Witness First Beatification Fete   Top story

20 Nov 2022, 12:27 Comments 76 Views Religion Report
A portrait of blessed Guiseppe Ambrosoli unveiled after his beatification by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda Archbishop Luigi Bianco on Sunday in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District.

A portrait of blessed Guiseppe Ambrosoli unveiled after his beatification by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda Archbishop Luigi Bianco on Sunday in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District.

In short
The beatification of Fr Ambrozoli is the first of its kind on Ugandan soil despite the fact that the country already has a few saints listed in the Catholic Church's annals.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.