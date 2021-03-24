Uganda Yet to Sign Protocol for Fish Maw Exportation to China

In short

Fish maw made from swim blabbers of fish is found in large fish such as the Nile Perch, Sturgeon, Catfish and Croaker. They are a delicacy in China and Uganda’s fish maw is ranked fourth in the World.











Fish maw is reported to be high in protein and taken by surgically operated patients to quicken recovery. It is also used in manufacturing surgical threads, melamine plates, cups and other utensils, car parts and others.