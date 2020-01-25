Mwesigwa Alon
09:50

Ugandan Activist Accuses Media of Racism After She is Cropped Out of Picture

25 Jan 2020, 09:49 Comments 40 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Human rights Environment Updates
The original picture distributed by Associated Press after Venessa complaint

In short
The photo, where Vanessa Nakate stood with other prominent climate activists Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Loukina Tille, and Isabelle Axelsson was distributed when she was cut out. They were attending the annual World Economic Forum.

 

Tagged with: Associated Press Venessa Nakatte climate activist

