In short
Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) 2nd division spokesperson, Maj. Charles Kabona told our reporter on Saturday evening that Ugandan security is aware of Kabagambes’ arrest in Rwanda. Kabona says that despite the presence of Ugandan soldiers manning the border, Kabagambe and smugglers tried by all means to sneak out.
Ugandan Arrested in Rwanda for Aiding Smugglers
23 Aug 2020, 09:54
