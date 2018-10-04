Ugandan Banks Resilient-BoU

In short
Speaking to the media during the announcement of the Monetary Policy Statement for October 2018, in which the bank of Uganda raised the Central Bank Rate to 10 percent from nine percent, Tumubweine said as per the last stress test conducted in June 2018, all banks are, as he put it, resilient.
Ugandan Banks Resilient-BoU4 Oct 2018, 07:04 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: bank of uganda claims ugandan banks are resilient bank of uganda executive director for supervision says ugandan banks are resilient
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.