The survey undertaken between October 2020 and August 2022 on 31 organisations, mostly in the financial sector, was aimed to gauge their efforts in protecting their information and the information of their clients. Of all the 31, none had a completely secure cybersecurity system in place, although some scored 80 per cent and above, with Uganda Revenue Authority leading with 97 per cent.
Ugandan Banks, Telecoms Have Weak Cybersecurity Systems -Study Top story16 Sep 2022, 16:53 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
