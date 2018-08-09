Pamela Mawanda
Ugandan Children Not Safe From Violence - Report

Hajjat Janat Mukwaya, Miniter of Gender, Labour and Social Development says that the findings are scary. The report shows that the most common type of violence experienced by children in Uganda is physical violence followed by emotional and then sexual. In terms of physical violence, the report shows that 6 out of 10 females and 7 out of 10 ten males have experienced violence at the hands of parents or adult caregivers.

 

