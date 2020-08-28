Ugandan Companies Earned UGX 3.5 Trillion in Exploration Phase Of Oil and Gas

In short
Ernst Rubondo, the executive director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) said the companies that earned were in the areas of logistics and transport, civil works, consultancy, and catering among others. These companies employed 9,000 people both directly and induced, the government says.
Ugandan Companies Earned UGX 3.5 Trillion in Exploration Phase Of Oil and Gas28 Aug 2020, 17:18 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Tagged with: Ernst Rubondo oil and gas sector
