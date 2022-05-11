In short
Dr Cedric Akwesigye, Microhaem’s Managing Director told URN in an interview that they have entered a technological transfer deal with Chinese Pharmaceutical Company Sinovac which will see them produce inactivated polio vaccines targeting markets both in Uganda and across the East African Community region.
Ugandan Company to Manufacture Polio Vaccine in New Deal with Sinovac
11 May 2022
In short
