Flavia Nassaka
19:22

Ugandan Company to Manufacture Polio Vaccine in New Deal with Sinovac

11 May 2022, 19:19 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Cedric Akwesigye, Microhaem’s Managing Director told URN in an interview that they have entered a technological transfer deal with Chinese Pharmaceutical Company Sinovac which will see them produce inactivated polio vaccines targeting markets both in Uganda and across the East African Community region.

 

Tagged with: Uganda's polio vaccine
Mentioned: Microhaem Scientific and Medical Supplies Company National Drug Authority

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.