Ugandan Delegation at ACP-EU Summit Vows to Block Abortion, Homosexuality Rights

In short
Speaking at the summit, Tayebwa said Uganda is deeply concerned over coercive and persistent calls to the African, Caribbean, and Pacific – ACP States by the EU, and partners to adopt homosexuality.
Ugandan Delegation at ACP-EU Summit Vows to Block Abortion, Homosexuality Rights1 Nov 2022, 14:24 Comments 94 Views Politics Human rights Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa (R) and Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal attending the ACP-EU joint parliamentary summit in Maputo City, Mozambique.
