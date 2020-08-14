Ugandan Designs Locally-made COVID-19 Sanitizing Booth

In short
The Chamber is installed with automated sensors to detect the presence of a human being and a fog spray machine infused with organic covalent silver alkaline water to produce a mist that fumigates the entire human body.
Ugandan Designs Locally-made COVID-19 Sanitizing Booth14 Aug 2020, 16:45 Comments 155 Views Mukono, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Health Report
In short
