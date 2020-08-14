Kimbowa Ivan
16:47

Ugandan Designs Locally-made COVID-19 Sanitizing Booth

14 Aug 2020, 16:45 Comments 155 Views Mukono, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Health Report
Nano sanitizing booth that Musiitwa installed at the Ministry of Education.

Nano sanitizing booth that Musiitwa installed at the Ministry of Education.

In short
The Chamber is installed with automated sensors to detect the presence of a human being and a fog spray machine infused with organic covalent silver alkaline water to produce a mist that fumigates the entire human body.

 

Tagged with: Dama Medicinal Herbs Nano Silver Alkaline Water Ugandan Innovator Create Covid-19 Disinfecting Booth
Mentioned: Disinfecting Booth

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.