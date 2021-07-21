Ugandan Farmers Chased from South Sudan Border Gardens

In short
Reports indicate that the gunmen believed to be coming from Owiny-Kibul and Ingiji in the Central Equatorial State of South Sudan have in the past weeks made separate incursions into Uganda and chased farmers from their gardens in the border areas of Nyimur in Lamwo district.
Ugandan Farmers Chased from South Sudan Border Gardens21 Jul 2021, 11:18 Comments 232 Views Lamwo, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.