Ugandan Female University Students Less Confident – Study

22 Feb 2019, 13:04 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Lifestyle Report
In short
In the research, Sr. Justine Namaganda, sought to understand the nature of male dominant presence in higher education institutions in female students actions. The study discovered that male hegemonic presence was reflected in female students lifestyles, leadership and student electoral politics as well as academic interactions.

 

