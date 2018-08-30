In short
The latest development is part of the efforts to increase local participation from the current 28 to 80 in 2040 as per the local content policy.
Ugandan Firms Get $400 Million in Oil and Gas Supply Top story30 Aug 2018, 20:43 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Ernest Rubondo - Executive Director Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU together with the Authority's Director Technical Support Services Login to license this image from 1$.
