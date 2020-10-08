Ugandan From UK Evicts Own Children After Return

In short
Omona's Wife Jessica Acan, says her husband had returned home with people he called developers and ordered them to vacate the land to pave way for his developments
Ugandan From UK Evicts Own Children After Return8 Oct 2020, 17:54 Comments 62 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Report
