Simon Wokorach
17:58

Ugandan From UK Evicts Own Children After Return

8 Oct 2020, 17:54 Comments 62 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Report
Tom Oree attending to files for complaints arising from land conflicts

In short
Omona's Wife Jessica Acan, says her husband had returned home with people he called developers and ordered them to vacate the land to pave way for his developments

 

