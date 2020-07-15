Pamela Mawanda
06:08

Ugandan Hospitals Not Equipped to Handle Trauma Emergencies- Survey

15 Jul 2020, 06:01 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
No regional referral hospital had trained critical care nurses and several of them lacked trained staff and basic equipment such as suction machines. In terms of equipment and medicine, the hospitals did not have suction machines, medical oxygen, plasters to stabilise fractures or even intravenous fluid.

 

Tagged with: State of Emergency Services in Hospitals

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.