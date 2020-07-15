In short
No regional referral hospital had trained critical care nurses and several of them lacked trained staff and basic equipment such as suction machines. In terms of equipment and medicine, the hospitals did not have suction machines, medical oxygen, plasters to stabilise fractures or even intravenous fluid.
Ugandan Hospitals Not Equipped to Handle Trauma Emergencies- Survey
15 Jul 2020
