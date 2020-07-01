Ugandan Judge Suzan Okalany Shortlisted for ICC Chief Prosecutor Job

In short
The committee chaired by Sabine Nölke reports to the President of the Assembly that due to COVID-19, an online interaction was conducted and of the 144 candidates who submitted applications for the job, only 89 candidates submitted supporting documents and now a final four have been shortlisted.
Ugandan Judge Suzan Okalany Shortlisted for ICC Chief Prosecutor Job1 Jul 2020, 19:26 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Updates
