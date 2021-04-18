In short
“In short, the law doesn’t create the offence of child to child sex. The use of the phrase child to child sex in the marginal notes to section 129A of the penal code Act is therefore misleading to the extent that it creates the offence of child to child sex. … The offender in this care was therefore rightly charged with the offence of defilement,” he said.
Ugandan Law Doesn't Provide for Child to Child Sex Offence-Justice Gadenya
18 Apr 2021
In short
Tagged with: Aggravated Defilement Child to child sex Defilement Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa simple defilement
