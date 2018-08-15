Schools Exhausting Learners with Excessive Classwork–Experts

In short
Christopher Kagolo Muganga, a curriculum specialist and acting Deputy Director at the National Curriculum Development Center-NCDC says that with the current rate at which schools pump learners with classroom knowledge, the education cycle is likely to become a bore because often, learners are exhausted.
Schools Exhausting Learners with Excessive Classwork–Experts15 Aug 2018, 18:10 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Pupils of Kampala City Council Primary School Kamwokya reading books in the school library Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.