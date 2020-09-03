Namugabi Eva
08:00

Ugandan learners lose foreign sponsors

3 Sep 2020, 07:55 Comments 185 Views Education Media Interview

In short
Students whose education entirely depends on donor funding are unsure of the future after some donors excuse themselves from contributing funds due to COVID-19 impact on their economic status.

 

Tagged with: Mastercard foundation child Fund Uganda donors students
Mentioned: Kamwokya Christian Caring Community

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.