Ugandan Researcher Mboowa Wins 2020 Anglophone Young Investigators Award

In short

Mboowa, a bioinformatics scientist at the African Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Data Intensive Sciences of the Infectious Diseases Institute, Makerere University, was awarded €10,000 (approximately UGX 44.5M) by the Mali based African Association for research and control of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AAAMR) with funding from Institut Mérieux. This was in recognition of his innovation, the Rapid Microbial Analysis Pipeline (rMAP). rMAP is an automated bioinformatics tool for analyzing, interpreting and tracking antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It is able to exhaustively decode bacterial resistance with minimal hands involvement