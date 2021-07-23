Fahad Muganga
Ugandan Rower Kathleen Noble Sets National Record at Olympics Opener

Kathleen Noble. Courtsesy picture

In short
Noble opened Uganda’s hunt for medals in the summer games, but fell to rowing stars from Northern Ireland and Mexico respectively. Noble, 26, posted 8:21.85 in the 2000m rowing race which put her in the fifth position in a heat won by world champion Sanita Pupsure from Ireland who posted 7:46:08.

 

