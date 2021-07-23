In short
Noble opened Uganda’s hunt for medals in the summer games, but fell to rowing stars from Northern Ireland and Mexico respectively. Noble, 26, posted 8:21.85 in the 2000m rowing race which put her in the fifth position in a heat won by world champion Sanita Pupsure from Ireland who posted 7:46:08.
Ugandan Rower Kathleen Noble Sets National Record at Olympics Opener
