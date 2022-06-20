Ochola O. Dominic
08:42

Ugandan Schools Eye First Ever ‘Njogera Française’ Awards

20 Jun 2022, 08:27 Comments 104 Views Lifestyle Education East Africa Interview
Magaly Losange (R) the Alliance Française of Kampala at French Open Day in Bishop Cipriano Kihangire S.S. Photo by Doninic Ochola

Magaly Losange (R) the Alliance Française of Kampala at French Open Day in Bishop Cipriano Kihangire S.S. Photo by Doninic Ochola

In short
Magaly Losange, a Course Coordinator of the Alliance, says that the event with backing from the French Embassy will involve concerts, public debate, cinema, sports challenge, dictation, singing contest, and other educational activities.

 

Tagged with: ICT training Njogera Française concerts public debate singing contest sports challenge
Mentioned: Alliance Française of Kampala Bishop Cipriano Kihangire S.S Cavilam Alliance Française Vichy East African Community (EAC) French Embassy

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.