Ugandan Students in Algeria Demand Unpaid Stipend

In short
The students are paid a monthly stipend of USD 100 (367,000 Shillings) which is released after every three months. However, the government last paid them in May 2020 forcing them to live in debt to make ends meet. From that time, the next payment they received was for the period between January and March 2021.
Ugandan Students in Algeria Demand Unpaid Stipend15 Mar 2021, 18:45 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Ugandan Embassy in Algiers
Earlier this year; Uganda Students being received at Ugandan Embassy in Algiers headed by Ambassador Alintuma Nsambu.
In short
Tagged with: Algeria COVID-19 Ugandan students student stipend study abroad
Mentioned: Ministry of Education algeria
