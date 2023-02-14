Ugandan Team Upbeat Ahead of World Cross Country Championships

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang and Team Uganda an the training camp in Kapchorwa recently. Photo by William Cheptoek

The contingent of 28 athletes and three officials has been undergoing training at Trinity Biblical Institute in Kapchorwa from January 11 to February 12, 2023. It comprises 12 junior men and women, 12 Senior Men and Women Category and 4 athletes for the Mixed Relay race.