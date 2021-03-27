In short
Brian Walusimbi, the Director of the Children’s cancer home recalls telling his colleagues that the new patient would not make it till morning. She was screaming in pain.
Ugandan Teenager Gets New Lease of Life after 14 Surgeries in Rare Cancer Battle Top story27 Mar 2021, 11:41 Comments 295 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In a photo shared on twitter, doctors at Texas hospital display the huge tumor picked from Cathy's back
