Ugandan Traders Urged to Take Advantage of Mombasa Port Expansion

In short
The expansion means large vessels operated by top shipping lines now call on the port on a regular basis to load and unload cargo, a critical development for countries like Uganda that depend on it for export-import trade. Uganda’s main export, coffee, also goes through Mombasa port.
Ugandan Traders Urged to Take Advantage of Mombasa Port Expansion13 Aug 2019, 07:18 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: mombosa trade and business facilitation symposiu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.