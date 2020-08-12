Ugandan Voted to Lead International Cancer Organization

In short

She told URN in an interview that her focus at the global body will be highlighting key issues that are unique to Africa which are deterring many children from surviving from cancer. While in many western countries, survival from children cancer is to the highs of 80%, the World Health Organization has set an overall objective to improve survival from all cancers affecting children to 60% by 2030 but Balagadde says in some parts of Africa, survival goes to as low as 10%.