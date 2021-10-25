In short
According to Captain Antony Mwalushayi, the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) for military operations, the suspected rebels were captured on Friday and Saturday by FARDC soldiers during an operation in Mwalika, in Beni territory, North Kivu province.
Ugandans Among 14 Suspected ADF Rebels Captured in DRC
In short
Tagged with: ADF rebels
