Ugandans Are Much Richer-UBOS

In short
According to Ubos, they rebased the economy using the prices of 2015/16 financial year. This saw Uganda’s size of the economy or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jump up by 18.3% to Uganda Shillings 108.5trillion in 2016/17 financial year. It had been thought to be just Shs 92trillion that year.
Ugandans Are Much Richer-UBOS10 Oct 2019, 19:50 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda's GDP uganda bureau of statistics
