Ugandans Asked to Embrace Sustainable Energy

In short
Gangi says that effective use of energy will positively influence the public on efficient utilisation of energy that in turn reduces its demand. She also said that sustainable energy use is good for the environment.
Ugandans Asked to Embrace Sustainable Energy20 Jul 2018, 16:56 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
Ms Thozama Gangi- Managing Director of Eskom Uganda Limited hands over a dummy cheque to Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to support Sustainable Energy Campaign to be launched in Mbarara on the 25th July 2018 Login to license this image from 1$.
