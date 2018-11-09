Ugandans Asked to Own Vision 2040

Assistan Commissioner for National Guidance in the Ministry of ICT Johanjackson Bakalikwira. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

In 2007, the cabinet approved the National Vision Statement, which is A Transformed Ugandan Society from a Peasant to a Modern and Prosperous Country within 30 years. In the vision, each Ugandan household is expected to be earning at least 20 million shillings annually.