Ugandans Asked to Repent for Cutting Trees, Using Plastics

In short
"In 1907, Winston Churchill called Uganda the Pearl of Africa. At the time Uganda was a wonderland full of trees, the lakes had clear blue crystal water, the swamps were empty. If he came back today, he would not recognise this Uganda where concrete is competing with trees, the number of birds have reduced because man has destroyed their habitat. The once clean air is heavily polluted with vehicles that are supposed to be in Museums."
Ugandans Asked to Repent for Cutting Trees, Using Plastics27 Mar 2021, 16:35 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.