Ugandans Buy Record Motorcycles in 2019

In short
According to figures published by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Ugandans registered 103, 169 motorcycles in 2018/2019, the highest number ever in a single year. This was a jump from 49,635 motorcycles registered in 2017/2018. The annual average registration is 50,000 motorcycles.
Ugandans Buy Record Motorcycles in 20196 Aug 2020, 07:18 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
