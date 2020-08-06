Mwesigwa Alon
Ugandans Buy Record Motorcycles in 2019

Motorcycle on display in Verma show room at Lugogo

According to figures published by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Ugandans registered 103, 169 motorcycles in 2018/2019, the highest number ever in a single year. This was a jump from 49,635 motorcycles registered in 2017/2018. The annual average registration is 50,000 motorcycles.

 

