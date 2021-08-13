Ugandans Cautioned Against Abandoning COVID-19 Control Measures

In short
Although Kampala and Wakiso districts remain the epicentre of COVID-19, there is concern that people outside Kampala and its Metropolitan have discarded all protocols are returned to pre-covid lifestyles. many of which had been banned. Many are seen in public spaces with no facemasks and are attending events with huge crows, even though the government limited the gatherings to only 20 people.
Ugandans Cautioned Against Abandoning COVID-19 Control Measures13 Aug 2021, 21:04 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.