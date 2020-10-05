Ugandans Close Food Shops in South Sudan to Protest Wanton Killings

In short
On Sunday, September 27, unknown gunmen waylaid three Ugandan traders en-route to Gumbo Market and demanded a ransom of three million South Sudanese Pounds (8.5 million Shillings) for each of them. Those kidnapped included Mayende Kamaadi, Ahmed Ssebagala and Peter Tusiime.
Ugandans Close Food Shops in South Sudan to Protest Wanton Killings5 Oct 2020, 18:27 Comments 67 Views East Africa Business and finance Crime Interview
Soldiers of South Sudan People's Defense Forces to URN for a group photo in Nimule OneStop Border - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Ahmed Ssebagala Mayende Kamaadi Peter Tusiime Ugandan traders arbitrary detentions intimidation kidnappings violence
Mentioned: Gumbo Market South Sudan Government South Sudanese National Police Service UPDF 4th Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.