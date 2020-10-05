Dominic Ochola
18:33

Ugandans Close Food Shops in South Sudan to Protest Wanton Killings

5 Oct 2020, 18:27 Comments 67 Views East Africa Business and finance Crime Interview
Soldiers of South Sudan People's Defense Forces to URN for a group photo in Nimule OneStop Border - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Soldiers of South Sudan People's Defense Forces to URN for a group photo in Nimule OneStop Border - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
On Sunday, September 27, unknown gunmen waylaid three Ugandan traders en-route to Gumbo Market and demanded a ransom of three million South Sudanese Pounds (8.5 million Shillings) for each of them. Those kidnapped included Mayende Kamaadi, Ahmed Ssebagala and Peter Tusiime.

 

Tagged with: Ahmed Ssebagala Mayende Kamaadi Peter Tusiime Ugandan traders arbitrary detentions intimidation kidnappings violence
Mentioned: Gumbo Market South Sudan Government South Sudanese National Police Service UPDF 4th Division

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.