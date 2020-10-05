Ugandans Close Food Shops in South Sudan to Protest Wanton Killings

Soldiers of South Sudan People's Defense Forces to URN for a group photo in Nimule OneStop Border - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

On Sunday, September 27, unknown gunmen waylaid three Ugandan traders en-route to Gumbo Market and demanded a ransom of three million South Sudanese Pounds (8.5 million Shillings) for each of them. Those kidnapped included Mayende Kamaadi, Ahmed Ssebagala and Peter Tusiime.