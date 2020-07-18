Ashraf Kasirye
Ugandans Developed Phobia for Mulago Hospital Due to COVID - Dr Baterana

18 Jul 2020 Health Breaking news
Dr Baterana Byarugaba and his deputy Dr Rosemary Byanyima with other specialitst from Mulago hospital addressing media at Uganda Media Center (1)

In short
According to Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the executive director of the hospital, many Ugandans developed a phobia for the facility upon learning that it was treating COVID-19 patients.

 

