Christopher Kisekka
17:56

Ugandans Embrace Virtual Meetings as Coronavirus Affects Routine Operations Top story

9 Apr 2020, 17:55 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
Ugandan are embracing remote collaboration tools. Experts says it might be a turning point. (Internet Photo)

Ugandan are embracing remote collaboration tools. Experts says it might be a turning point. (Internet Photo)

In short
At All Saints' Cathedral-Kampala, the Church is using the same arrangement to keep their daily prayer and fellowship sessions running, following a ban on church gatherings. Ivan Naijuka, an officer in charge of Media and Communication at the Cathedral says they generate a link referring the faithful to the webpage in addition to the meeting identity number and password which one fills in to be granted access.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.