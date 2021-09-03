In short
Charles Twine, the spokesperson of the directorate says that security forces are launching operations against traffickers and that any person who has hired victims of transnational trafficking as domestic workers will not be spared.
Ugandans Face Arrest for Hiring Trafficked Persons as Domestic Workers
3 Sep 2021
