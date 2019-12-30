Mwesigwa Alon
15:40

Ugandans Hold UGX 7.8 Trillion in Bank Savings

30 Dec 2019, 15:39 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
In total, there is 16 trillion Shillings in the bank accounts in 2019 with about 8.2 trillion Shillings held on-demand deposit accounts where Ugandans can just walk in the bank and withdraw at any time. According to the Bank of Uganda’s annual report 2019, banks are able to lend out much of this money.

 

