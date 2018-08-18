In short
The protesters carried placards with inscriptions calling for Kyagulanyis release. Free Bobi Wine, free our people, was a key call made by the protestors who also made placards out of Kyagulanyis popular slogans, People power, our power, we are fighting for you, we are not fighting you among others
Ugandans in Boston Hold Protests against Bobi Wine's Detention18 Aug 2018, 12:09 Comments 291 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: people power our power robert kyagulanyi ssentamu makindye military barracks kyagulanyis ailing health army to treat kyagulanyi kyagulanyi tortured special forces command protest againts kyagulanyi arrest ugandans protest in boston free bobi wine campaign
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.