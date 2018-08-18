Alex Otto
Ugandans in Boston Hold Protests against Bobi Wine's Detention

18 Aug 2018, 12:09 Comments 291 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
Protestors in Boston againts Bobi Wine Arrest CLOUD

In short
The protesters carried placards with inscriptions calling for Kyagulanyis release. Free Bobi Wine, free our people, was a key call made by the protestors who also made placards out of Kyagulanyis popular slogans, People power, our power, we are fighting for you, we are not fighting you among others

 

