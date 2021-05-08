Ugandans in the Dispora Protest, Call for Aid Cut

In short
According to some of the Ugandans, Museveni has ruled the country for a long time, and the UK which gives the government aid should stop since the funds are not accounted for.
Ugandans in the Dispora Protest, Call for Aid Cut8 May 2021, 15:00 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mercury public affairs Museveni swearing in President Museveni UK UK-Uganda relations USA USA-Uganda Ugandans abroad
Mentioned: Ministry of Foreign Affairs government of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.