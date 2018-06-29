Ugandans Lose UGX 300b Annually on Medical Refferals Abroad

In short
The diseases are usually facilitated by raised blood pressure, high blood glucose levels, high levels of fat in the blood and excess weight and lifestyles such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, excess salt intake, and the harmful use of alcohol.
Ugandans Lose UGX 300b Annually on Medical Refferals Abroad29 Jun 2018, 15:53 Comments 224 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: cancer non communicable diseases physicals exercises
Mentioned: ministry of health
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.