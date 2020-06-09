Ugandans Mourn Kasirye Gwanga; the Maverick Patriot

In short
Although the fallen solider has been feared by a section of people due to his actions and approach, many people remember him in three folds; as a committed army officer, a true Patriot who generously loved his country and a truthful environment activist, the character he had branded with since his retirement in 2018.
Ugandans Mourn Kasirye Gwanga; the Maverick Patriot9 Jun 2020, 19:44 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Report
