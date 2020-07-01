Ugandans Need Quality Guarantee to Pay for Health Insurance Scheme– Survey

In short
Overall, while 88.4 per cent of the patients were satisfied with timeliness and helpfulness of service providers in the provision of health care and information as the majority acknowledged waiting for less than 15 minutes before being served. However, 71 per cent of the respondents were not satisfied with the cost of services at the various facilities complaining that they were too high when compared to their income.
Ugandans Need Quality Guarantee to Pay for Health Insurance Scheme– Survey1 Jul 2020, 08:06 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
