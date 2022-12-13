Ugandans Propose Tree Planting to Fight Climate Change –Study

In short
According to the findings, 58% say government should planting trees or encourage people to do so at community level; 70% recommend tree planting government's action to fight climate change at national level; and 60% say individuals can plant trees or practice mixed farming to mitigate the effect of climate change.
Ugandans Propose Tree Planting to Fight Climate Change –Study13 Dec 2022, 19:26 Comments 106 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Environment Northern Updates
