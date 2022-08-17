In short
Jemba Kanakulya-Mulondo, the head of port security at Kampala City Traders Association- KACITA says about 4,000 Uganda-bound cargo containers are stuck at Mombasa, with truckers not willing to take the risk. The government has been encouraging Ugandans to use the Tanzania route until the situation in Kenya stabilizes.
Ugandans Resume Business With Kenya With Caution After Polls
17 Aug 2022
